Ħamrun Spartans football club said Monday it was not involved in celebrations seen on Saturday when several supporters gathered to celebrate their team's victory over Hibernians.

In a statement, the club said that while it could understand the emotions of its supporters - the club is currently leading the league after some 30 years - the number of those seen celebrating in breach of COVID-19 rules was small and they had been spoken to by the police.

Footage from the event showed dozens of fans gathered close to the town's main street, with no signs of social distancing

"The vast majority of supporters last Saturday observed regulations by opting for safe celebrations, such as carcades, where they stayed in their cars," the club said.

It said it felt that many people had used last Saturday's incident to cast the football team and the locality in a bad light.

The club said its own bars, at St Joseph High Road the Victor Tedesco Stadium and the Nursery Bar, are closed in terms of the COVID-19 directives.

The club said that while it is leading the league, there are still 21 points to play for, and anything can happen. It urged its supporters to observe COVID-19 rules.

"Hamrun need to win on the pitch and off it, in this case by observing the directives," the club said.