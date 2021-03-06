Ħamrun Spartans fans held a large gathering to celebrate the teams victory against Hibernians on Saturday, despite new COVID-19 restrictions.
Footage from the event shows large amounts of fans gathered close to the town's main street, with no signs of social distancing
A police spokesperson told Times of Malta there was as yet no information about possible contraventions.
The government announced new measures on Thursday after a recent spike in coronavirus cases, including a ban on mass gatherings, limitations on gatherings in private homes, and the closure of all restaurants and bars, among others.
Just last month, police investigated a large gathering of Ħamrun Spartans supporters, together with club president Joseph Portelli, in a catering establishment in apparent breach of the regulations in force at the time.
In January, after a victory over Valletta FC, a number of Ħamrun Spartans supporters turned out in the streets of Ħamrun to celebrate, despite warnings from the club not to.
