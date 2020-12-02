The husband of a woman killed when her Ħamrun home collapsed onto her nine months ago paid tribute to his now departed soulmate lost “in a bad dream”.

In a post on Facebook, written as a message to his wife Miriam, Carmel Pace says it has been nine months since the Lord wanted Miriam to be “another beautiful rose in his garden, the day he lost his wife, the day his children lost their mother, the day her siblings lost their sister, the day many lost a true friend, the day he lost his home.”

Miriam Pace, 54, a mother-of-two, was killed on the afternoon of March 2, and was found several hours later buried under the debris of their house in Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro.

The couple have two children - Ivana Portelli and Matthew Pace.

It was a loss that happened because of the greediness of others, those for whom money was above everything including life and the serenity of a whole family, those who became deaf to the plea for a public inquiry, those who fell silent when asked to publish a report that was concluded in April, he writes.

“Everything is forgotten, everything passes, what’s extraordinary in a building falling on us,” he says adding that life continued as normal for many because they were still hugging their loved ones when they arrived home.

Pace writes that he and his children only had the memories and could just stare at Miriam’s photo.

“No, this is not a dream. I still speak to you when I visit you. I wait for your advice or an answer, or to listen to your laugh but I only get a deafening silence which cannot be heard.”