The Malta Football Players Association has announced the list of nominees for its annual awards that will be held at Sky Club on May 1 at Sky Club.

A total of 35 awards will be up for grabs during the gala night, including the 11 players making up the MFPA Best XI for both men and women, and the Merit Award for outstanding contribution to Maltese football.

In addition to the nominated players in the four main categories, the best coach and best referee will also be honoured during the MFPA Awards.

There are a total of 22 nominees in the MFPA Best XI categories for both men and women.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt