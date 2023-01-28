If Joseph Portelli is to kit up as a Ħamrun Spartans player and join the reigning football champions on the pitch, he should play as a striker.

That appears to be the consensus among Spartans fans, who by and large see nothing wrong with Portelli swapping the boardroom for lockerroom.

Times of Malta spoke to Ħamrun locals on Friday morning, to see what they make of Portelli’s desire to become a Spartans player.

Portelli, a business tycoon who took over the Spartans in 2021, tendered his resignation as club president this week and wants to register himself as a player, with the intention of joining the players on the pitch on the final day of the season.

Ħamrun residents speak about Joseph Portelli's decision. Video: Jonathan Borg

That is something he already did with another club he led as president, Nadur Youngsters, though that was in a lower division.

With 10 matches to go, Ħamrun leads the Premier League with an 11-point advantage and looks set to repeat last year’s championship success.

Portelli’s shock decision has reportedly been met less than enthusiastically by fellow football club presidents, who fear the move will harm the integrity of the local sport and hurt Portelli’s own reputation.

But for many Ħamruniżi, the idea is a fine one.

“Every man has his toy - whether it's a car or watching football. This is what this man enjoys,” one man told Times of Malta.

“Leave him be,” another agreed. “It’s up to him.”

Portelli is a much-loved figure in Ħamrun, having brought silverware to a historic club that spent several years in the footballing doldrums.

Many believe Portelli intends to play a few minutes of the final game, to be on the pitch when players lift the championship trophy.

Perhaps he'll even score the winning goal while playing up front, one mused, though another suggested Portelli's fitness levels might be better suited to a role in defence.

And while some felt Portelli was a bit too old to be playing top-tier football – the 42-year-old would be the Premier League’s oldest player – they see no reason to block his attempt.

One Valletta-born man, however, could not resist taking a dig at Portelli’s bid for footballing glory while middle-aged.

“Who does he think he is, Ronaldo?” he asked with a smile.