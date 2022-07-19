Maltese artist Shaun Farrugia’s big dream of performing at the Granaries in Floriana will finally come true, as he will be one of the headlining artists performing at Isle of MTV Malta concert on Tuesday night.

The venue is gearing up for Europe’s largest free summer music festival, where Farrugia will be performing alongside enigmatic masked DJ Marshemello, Canadian artist French Montana, British singer Mae Muller and Canadian rapper bbno$.

Thousands are expected to turn up for the 14th edition of the Isle of MTV concert, which is held yearly in Malta, but was suspended for the past two years due to COVID-19.

Backed by the Ministry for Tourism and G7 events, the event will be broadcast on the MTV network in 180 countries as well on social media to an audience of over 100 million followers online.

Farrugia is a Maltese singer-songwriter who earlier this year launched a single with world-renowned DJ Martin Garrix.

The 25-year-old has been working hard with record label Polydor, which includes the likes of Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and Lana Del Ray.

Speaking during an MTV press conference at the Phonecia Hotel, Farrugia was answering questions asked by MTV presenter Becca Dudley.

Journalists had to submit their questions prior to the press conference, yet towards the end of the Q&A session, all members of the press were asked to leave the premises, even those who did submit questions.

A member of the MTV communication team said only those journalists whose questions were 'accepted' were allowed to interview the artists.

British singer Mae Muller will be performing at Isle of MTV at the Granaries in Floriana on Tuesday. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

'Malta has a lot of talent'

“I’m so excited that my first time gets to be playing here at home, it feels like I’ve done a full 360 when it comes to my career,” Farrugia said.

He said performing in Malta for the first time will have its perks, as he hopes he will see familiar faces in the crowd.

Asked if he has any pre-stage rituals, he said he will most likely call his parents before hitting the stage.

“I also want to inspire other Maltese artists, there is a lot of talent here on the island, and we need to find more ways for them to venture out of the country and make a name for themselves.”

‘My biggest show ever’

English singer-songwriter Mae Muller said this will be her biggest show yet and is excited to hit the stage.

Muller is best known for her recent release Better Days, a joint single with NEIKED and Polo G, which rapidly garnered success across the world. The song received over 800 million streams since its release last October.

Arriving in Malta on Sunday, she and her team were able to enjoy the Blue Lagoon before the rigorous sound-check and rehearsals.

“However big the audience is, I want to make sure the show is very intimate, I enjoy chatting and connecting with the audience,” she said.

Muller kept the audience guessing when she will drop her new album, as she said she has never been so proud of something she worked on before.

bbno$ (pink beanie) posing after Q&A session on Tuesday. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Alexander Leon Gumuchian, better known as bbno$ (pronounced as ‘baby no money’) said he does not want to give away too much of his performance but said he will be wearing “all mesh and a beanie”.

He said he has curated a show which will give people enough energy to dance throughout all of it.

He is best known for his collaborations with rapper Yung Gravy, as well as his 2019 single Lalala and his more recent single Edamame featuring Indonesian rapper Rich Brian.

Bbno$ is currently on tour and working on another album.

Canadian artist, entrepreneur and humanitarian French Montana said despite only being in Malta for a couple of hours, he found the island beautiful and plans to spend a day after the concert to explore Malta.

“I’m looking forward to the performance, to connect with people and enjoy the atmosphere,” he said.

Being around the music industry for the past decade, Montana said at this point of his career he wants to make “authentic” music he loves.

“You have to have tough skin in this industry and be ready to work hard and go for your goals.”

French Montana one of the main headliners for Tuesday's concert. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Headliner Marshmello was not present for the Q&A session.