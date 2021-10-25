Harpist Jacob Portelli is performing at St Catherine of Italy church in Valletta tomorrow, as part of the Borocco Foundation’s weekly lunchtime concerts.

During his performance, Portelli will present the harp as an instrument of praise and worship in divine liturgy.

He will start his recital with Be Though My Vision from Gregorian Chants followed by Tantum Ergo. He will continue with Adoro Te Devote, Misericordias Domini and Ave Verum from Taize Chants.

Portelli will be concluding the recital with Natalina by Deborah Henson Conant, Benedictus by Karl Jenkins and Metamorphosis II by Philip Glass.

Highly sought-after harpist Portelli is proficient on both the Celtic and the concert grand pedal harp.

He was personally invited to perform, with Cordia Quartet, for Queen Elizabeth II. He is regularly engaged to perform in prestigious events such as state dinners and national gala events presided by the president and prime minister at Verdala Palace, San Anton Residence and the Grand Master’s Palace.

The concert, titled The Harp in Liturgy, Prayer and Meditation will be held at St Catherine of Italy church, Valletta, tomorrow, October 26.

Entrance is at a suggested donation of €10. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mail at baroccomalta@gmail.com or by calling on 7968 0952. Patrons are to wear masks during the performance and to produce a vaccine certificate on entry.