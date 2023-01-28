Updated: 8pm

A head-on collision between two vehicles on Saturday evening in Luqa left four people injured, police said.

The accident took place at around 6pm on Vjal L-Avjazzjoni between a Renault Captur, which was in service as a taxi, and a Mercedes Benz.

The foreign taxi driver of the Renault Captur was rushed to Mater Dei hospital along with his two passengers, a 46-year-old woman and 47-year-old man from Safi.

The driver of the Mercedes Benz escaped unscathed but his passenger, a 31-year-old-woman from Santa Venera, was also hospitalised.

Two ambulances as well as the Civil Protection Unit were called to the site.

The road has been closed to traffic.

The condition of those injured is so far not known.

Only last week, a head-on smash between a truck and trailer close by in Ħal-Far in wet weather left the truck driver in critical condition.

More details to follow