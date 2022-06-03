Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi on Friday urged employers to consider the health and safety of their workers as one of their business risks, as he launched a free risk assessment tool.

The tool, designed by the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work, is aimed at small businesses not employing more than 10 people.

Public Works and Planning Minister Zrinzo Azzopardi noted during the launch of the tool, that businesses often bought products and services to remain competitive. The same companies should ensure they also consider health and safety at work when running a risk assessment of their business, he said.

There have been 10 fatal accidents in the construction industry alone between 2018 and 2021. And in the first four months of 2022, two construction workplace fatalities were reported.

Head of the Occupational Health and Safety Authority Mark Gauci said that the Online Interactive Risk Assessment tool will help businesses fulfil their legal obligations for free.