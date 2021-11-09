Traffic was at a standstill across central Malta on Tuesday, with drivers reporting lengthy delays on key routes.

There were reports of heavy traffic on the regional road in both directions, on the Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass and on Mriehel bypass.

While there was an accident involving a motorcyle and a car on the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass, heavy traffic was reported prior to it happening.

One motorist told Times of Malta he spent around 45 minutes in traffic trying to get from Birkirkara to Valletta. He decided to turn back after only making it to Mrieħel.

“The main congestion appeared to be coming from the Marsa area but that then caused traffic to spill over into side roads and alternative routes too,” he said.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Commuters on the Facebook page Maltese Traffic Updates commented that there is traffic 'everywhere'.

"This is not news anymore, there's nothing new here, this is happening day by day!", another commented.

Just this week, roads agency Infrastructure Malta insisted the Marsa junction project succeeded in cutting travel time by more than 70 per cent despite motorists reporting standstill traffic in recent weeks.

"Heavy Traffic from University to Marsa Ħamrun bypass", another Facebook post read.

Questions have been sent to Transport Malta.