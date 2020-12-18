Several commuters reported a gridlock in the south of Malta on Friday, with drivers claiming they were stuck in traffic for over an hour in the Paola and Fgura area.

Drivers pointed to closures around Corradino Road and the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass as the main cause of congestion, with traffic overspilling in surrounding villages and towns.

When contacted, an Infrastructure Malta spokesperson said that roads leading to the Corradino roundabout in Paola had been closed to traffic because of resurfacing works.

The works should be completed by Monday morning's rush hour, as should resurfacing works on the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass.

On Thursday IM said that the contractors who laid asphalt on the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass and Blue Grotto avenue have been ordered to redo the works at their own expense after failing quality testing.

Stuck on their way to work at 4.30pm on Friday. Photo shows cars driving on the wrong side of the road in Triq il-Belt Valletta, Paola.

A commuter who spent two hours in traffic from Marsascala to Mrieħel came across several diversions on the way, having to drive through Gudja, Siġġiewi and Rabat to get to his destination.

Another commuter spent a whole hour just stuck in traffic in Paola: "I have been waiting to drive and go to work for almost an hour.

"There is extreme traffic congestion in the south of Malta. To top it all, there is no proper direction of the traffic and, as a result, cars are also driving down wrong-ways... as a result, traffic is also stuck in one-way roads.

The Facebook page Maltese Roads Traffic Updates reported heavy traffic in other areas, noting, among others, that the road from Bulebel to Żabbar was closed.

Heavy Traffic in Triq Tal-Barrani direction Zejtun just before 5pm. Photo: Maltese Roads Traffic Updates Facebook page

Later in the evening, traffic was also reported in Luqa, headed towards the Malta International Airport.

Heavy traffic from Luqa direction towards the airport roundabout. Photo: Maltese Roads Traffic Updates Facebook page