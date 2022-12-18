PN leader Bernard Grech on Sunday urged the government to 'heed the people' and withdraw a bill which, he insisted, will introduce abortion in Malta.

The bill is due to be voted on in the second reading stage on Monday. It provides that doctors and women will not be liable for criminal action if a pregnancy is terminated by medical procedures when the women's life or health are at risk. A further two votes and the president's signature are needed before the bill can become law.

Grech said in a party TV interview that it was “surreal” for people to be exchanging Christmas greetings while parliament was debating a bill that will introduce abortion.

“One tends to join the spirit of celebrating Christmas but many are realizing that for some people, having morals and values only counts when it is of benefit to them,” Grech said in a party radio interview.

“I think people can see this and it’s making them angry, they can see that the government and (Prime Minister) Robert Abela are ignoring all those who disagree with them. Not just the PN or the thousands of protestors (at a protest last Sunday), but doctors, nurses, academics and even members of the PL itself. We have a prime minister who is ignoring the will of the people.”

Reiterating the PN's opposition, he observed that a similar law enacted in the UK had led to “hundreds of thousands, if not millions” of abortions.

The prime minister, he said, should heed the people as well as MPs and ministers in his own party who were uncomfortable with the law and rescind it. The government should instead focus on strengthening Maltese families and their quality of life rather than finding a way to “kill babies in the womb”.

“Tomorrow in parliament we will be doing our duty to society and voting against this amendment,” Grech said.

Material deprivation as prices soar

Grech also spoke about how the Christmas period brought into sharp contrast the material deprivation some people are experiencing due to the cost of living crisis. Despite the economy growing, at the expense of the environment and health and safety, ordinary people were still not reaping the benefits, he said.

Grech also said that the PN would continue to insist that the government fully refund people on their overcharged water and electric bills, a matter that is also going to a vote in parliament tomorrow after the opposition challenged a legal notice.

The PN, Grech said, is willing to move forward with a class action lawsuit should the vote be defeated on Monday.