The PN has promised it will institute a class action in court for the authorities to reimburse funds 'stolen' from overbilling of water and electricity since 2014 unless the government does so itself.

In a statement, the PN said parliament will this afternoon debate its motion to amend a legal notice which says that reimbursements should go back to January 1 this year.

RELATED STORIES Up to €8: the 'refund' 80% of ARMS consumers will get for overbilling

The party is insisting that reimbursement should go back to 2014, when the current billing system was introduced.

In a statement it said it had long been arguing that people were being overcharged. The government admitted that the system was wrong after an investigation by the Auditor-General, after years of denial, but reimbursement would only be given for this year.

This afternoon's was the last chance for government MPs to correct the situation in the interests of consumers, the PN said. If that did not happen, it would institute a court case. It urged consumers to register as parties in the case.