EU Equality Commissioner Helena Dalli was roundly criticised by MEPs from across the European Union on Wednesday, as they debated controversial language guidelines that have since been pulled.

MEPs discussed the guidelines in a debate called by the European People's Party, titled The European Commission Guidelines on inclusive language.

The guidelines, which were a Dalli initiative, attracted criticism and ridicule for advising EU officials on the correct language to use when speaking publicly - with even Pope Francis weighing in.

They asked workers to stop using 'Mrs' when addressing women, to avoid addressing an audience as 'ladies and gentlemen', and to avoid using solely Christian names when bringing up examples of people who live in the EU.

Most controversially, EU officials were advised to use the term "holidays" instead of "Christmas", to ensure non-Christians do not feel excluded.

Following an international outcry, Dalli withdrew the document, saying it needed more work.

Dalli not present for debate

Dalli was not present for Wednesday's debate, prompting some MEPs to ask why she did not "dare" to show up and explain herself. It is unclear why the commissioner was not present.

Instead, the debate was chaired by her colleague, Commissioner for the European way of Life, Margaritis Schinas, who has also been publicly critical of the guidelines.

While some MEPs described the guidelines as a step in the right direction towards a more inclusive EU, the vast majority of speakers were less impressed.

Many said the document imposed rules typical of totalitarian and communist regimes. Three MEPs went so far as to call for Dalli to be forced out.

MEPs argue for EU's Christian roots

Many of Dalli's critics started or ended their speeches by sarcastically wishing their colleagues a "merry Christmas".

Some of the critical MEPs based their criticism on Europe's Christian values.

"The stars on the EU flag represent the crown of the Virgin Mary and the blue represents the colour of her mantle," former EP president Antonio Tajani, who forms part of the EPP, said.

"Dalli's guidelines deeply offended staff members. Promoting integration shouldn't mean insulting or offending many citizens in Europe and the European Union staff."

EPP chair Manfred Weber congratulated the EU Commission on withdrawing the document and said the EU should not confine all Christian symbols to private settings.

One MEP accused Dalli of "trampling" on the centuries of work of Europeans while another said Dalli was "emptying Europe of its soul."

Left defends document

Other MEPs stood by the document, accusing Dalli's critics of giving in to far-right ideologies.

"People are rallying against the reality of inclusiveness," argued Spanish MEP Eugenia Rodriguez Palop, from the Left group.

"Do not allow the far right to intimidate you with its messages. We need politics and education to work in everyone's favour. We need the correct words and language to represent everyone."

Fellow European Left MEP Sira Rego, who is running to become EP president, said the guidelines were "a step towards making institutions more democratic.

"Your cultures are not at risk and your festivities will not be cancelled," she said.

Among those defending Dalli was fellow Maltese Cyrus Engerer.

"Growing up as a queer person I was always told to keep my identity hidden because society was not ready for me," he said in a short but passionate speech.

"You killed the European Union dream of equality so many Europeans aspire for."

Three MEPs want Dalli out

On the other hand, some MEPs coming from former communist states said the rules reminded them of totalitarianism in their own countries.

"I have a deja-vu feeling," said Hungarian MEP Balázs Hidvegi.

"[Helena Dalli] should resign immediately."

"It's not enough to withdraw the document," said another Hungarian MEP, Enikő Győri.

"Madame Dalli should be relieved of her position."

Both Hidvegi and Győri form part of Viktor Orban's Fidesz party.

French MEP Gilles Lebreton from the right-wing Identity and Democracy Group also asked Dalli to 'leave', telling her "you are not worthy to represent Europeans".

Others dubbed the guidelines as "treason".

"The commission ought to burn this document in front of the commission building and the ashes ought to be scattered," said Romanian MEP Loránt Vincze.