Pope Francis has described a draft EU document which could have banned using the term Christmas as anachronistic.

The document - communication guidelines for European Union staff - was circulated by the office of EU Commissioner Helena Dalli and has since been withdrawn, with Dalli saying it was still a works in progress.

Most controversially, the document asked European Commission workers to avoid using the greeting Happy Christmas in settings where not everybody is Christian, to stop using Mrs when addressing women, to avoid addressing an audience as ladies and gentlemen, and to avoid using solely Christian names when bringing up examples of people who live in the European Union.

Francis told journalists on his flight back to Rome from Athens on Monday that the document was "watered-down secularism”, according to Vatican News.

The pope said many dictatorships had tried to do this sort of thing, Napoleon, the Nazis dictatorship, the communists..." it is a fashion of a watered-down secularism, distilled water... But this is something that throughout hasn’t worked."

"The European Union must take in hand the ideals of the founding fathers, which were ideals of unity, of greatness, and be careful not to take the path of ideological colonisation," he added.

"This could end up dividing the countries and [causing] the European Union to fail. The European Union must respect each country as it is structured within, the variety of countries, and not want to make them uniform. I don't think it will do that, it wasn't its intention, but be careful, because sometimes they come, and they throw projects like this one out there and they don't know what to do; I don't know what comes to mind... No, each country has its own peculiarity, but each country is open to the others. The European Union: its sovereignty, the sovereignty of brothers in a unity that respects the individuality of each country. And be careful not to be vehicles of ideological colonisation. That is why [the issue] of Christmas is an anachronism," he added.