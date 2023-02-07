Bernice Cassar predicted that her estranged husband would kill her, the murdered woman's aunt told a court as she slammed police for doing "nothing" following multiple reports.

Just over a week before she was shot dead, the mother-of-two told her aunt: "He has mentally drained me, he has drained me physically too but the worse is still to come".

When Sylvana Darminin asked her niece what she meant, she said: "He'll kill me".

The murder victim's aunt was testifying in the compilation of evidence against Roderick Cassar, who denies killing his estranged wife and the mother of their two children on a road in Paola.

Darmanin, who described Bernice as "the daughter I never had", detailed a list of domestic violence incidents, some of which happened in front of the children.

She described a video call on New Year's Day 2022, when she called to wish her niece a happy new year but heard a little girl sobbing in the background. Concerned, Darmanin sent her husband to check on the family.

He found Bernice, who was in quarantine at her flat, clearing up broken plates after an argument with the accused, who had "erupted and smashed the plates".

After that she opened up about her troubles and agreed to call her aunt every day before going to work and again at night.

"We were all worried about her," Darminin said. "We feared. We wanted to see them together as a family without trouble. But we feared Roderick."

In another incident, Darmanin described how Cassar was boiling pasta and threatened his wife: "I'll scald you with this water".

And on a third day, on Maunday Thursday, while on a 10pm video call with her niece, Cassar barged into the bedroom, threatening to "pay you [Bernice] back" for failing to take the children to see their grandparents, who had COVID-19.

He left and went out but Bernice told her aunt that he slapped her on the face the following day after she asked why he had come back home so late.

'Today I'll kill you'

Then on Mother's Day, May 8, Cassar dropped a bag of pastizzi on the bed after Bernice told him she didn't want to go on a trip to Gozo.

He threatened, “today I’ll smash up everywhere,” rattling a cupboard. When Bernice said “what!” he punched her on the head and stormed into the kitchen. Returning with a purple-handled knife, he threatened, “today I’ll kill you with this,” and held the knife against her neck.

Bernice fled, unable to control her urine, her aunt testified.

She rushed out into the landing calling for help. Cassar’s brother and sister-in-law came down and intervened, dressing the children and taking them to Gozo for the day.

Bernice went into the shower and while there Cassar told her: “look what you’ve done today. You brought all this about.”

Later that day, Bernice arrived at her aunt's home, telling her all that had happened. “Please come with me to the depot. I cannot take it anymore,” she said.

Bernice’s father came along and took her to the police depot, where she gave her account.

The aunt recounted another incident in July when Cassar was in hospital and Bernice had taken the children to see him. However, when she told him that she could not take them to see him again the next day, he reacted by smashing her car door on the driver's side.

Following that incident, a protection order was issued.

'Daddy, don't hurt mummy'

Darmanin described how, on November 13, a Sunday afternoon, Bernice wanted to take her kids for a vaccine at Floriana polyclinic.

As soon as she was about to unfasten her seatbelt, Cassar suddenly poked his head inside, demanding he give her his mobile.

The couple’s daughter at the back, cried, terrified, saying, “daddy don’t hurt mummy.”

Cassar accused his wife of cheating and demanded their son come with him, but he would not.

He left but minutes later, when Bernice, her kids and her aunt were locked inside the car, Cassar drove up in his car, blocking their path.

He got out, in a rage, swearing and banging on the car, tugging at the handle, crossing himself and kissing the windows, “I’ll pay you back! For taking away the kids.”

He told his son, “on Wednesday I’ll be in jail.”

Her aunt turned cold at those words, she told the court.

"She told me that he would kill her and that's what happened". - Sylvana Darmanin

They did not dare leave the car to go to the polyclinic until the aunt’s husband answered their call for help. It was later that day that Bernice told her aunt she believed her husband would kill her.

Darmanin told the court that nothing was done by police after the knife incident and after Roderick Cassar banged on his wife's car. Police were to send for Darmanin but did not, she testified.

Just nine days later, on November 22, Darmanin received a call from a work colleague, who told her: "He's done it! He killed her."

Darmanin, who was out on the roof hanging out washing at the time. fainted and then later rushed to the murder scene.

"God knows how much she cried for her kids before she took her last breath! Her children were her treasure," she said.

“Nothing was done after that incident on the 13th! We are angry because nothing was done. She told me that he would kill her and that’s what happened!” she said.

Cross-examining, defence lawyer Franco Debono asked if it was true that Bernice's relatives had taken control of the kids and that Cassar had complained because he and his family did not have enough time with them.

"He never complained or showed any ill feeling towards us as Bernice’s family," she said.

While she said Cassar loved and cherished his children and that there had been nothing untoward towards them, since 2020 he had "sometimes foulmouthed the kids".

Debono asked if the aunt had interfered in the couple’s arguments unlike Roderick’s parents who "took a step back".

She said that they always loved Bernice and Roderick, going out of their way to help them. “We loved him too.”

She also said that Bernice would tell her mother-in-law about her matrimonial trouble.

Debono said that Bernice would taunt Roderick about being “fat” whenever they quarreled, but the witness did not know about that.

Asked about the accused’s suspicion of Bernice’s infidelity, the witness confirmed that suspicion but said that there was "definitely not" any other relationship.

The case continues.