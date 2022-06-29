A group of volunteers that help Ukrainians arriving in Malta for refuge from war has appealed for more food, warning that its supplies are "running out fast".

The Ukrainian Refugees in Malta group, set up a month after Russia invaded Ukraine, helps those fleeing their country - mostly mothers and children - settle in Malta.

While the Ta'Xbiex and Sliema centres have been inundated with help from locals and residents, the group says it is currently facing a shortage of food donations.

In an appeal on Facebook they wrote: "Please note that food is running out in our centres really fast."

They need non-perishable food such as pasta, rice, flour, sugar, coffee, and food in tins and jars.

"We have enough of baby formula and small-size nappies for now so if you plan any purchases, please allocate your funds towards food,"

As the centres are run with the help of volunteers, with the schedule changing almost every day, the opening times are posted on the group’s Facebook page daily (for the following day).

The Ta’ Xbiex centre is located at Boathouse 20, opposite the Amigos Restaurant while the Sliema one is at the Stella Maris church premises, 46, Triq il-Lunzjata.

More than 1,000 Ukrainians arrived in Malta in the first three months of Russia's war on its neighbour.

Malta granted a temporary protection order to 191 people in March, rising to 395 in April and 416 in May.

Most of those claiming refuge are women, who account for 76% of all arrivals. There is also a high proportion of children.

Helena Gore, one of the volunteers who helps run the group, said the biggest challenge is providing items that are for everyday use, such as food.

"There are many mums with little children arriving, so they are not capable of working at the moment," she told Times of Malta.

"Most do not speak English, although many do attend free entry-level English classes, still they are not able to work and earn and these are the ones we need to help."

They are usually alone with children and are guests in people's houses as they cope with the "uncertainty and stress" of their situation as war continues in their home country, Gore added.

"Most mums want to go back home as soon as they can but as they cannot yet, they are making the best use of their stay in Malta," she said.