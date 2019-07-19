A proposal to demolish an iconic restaurant in Għar Lapsi to make way for a guesthouse and an eatery has prompted the objection of the heritage watchdog on grounds it could compromise the pristine area forever.

The Lapsi View Bar and Restaurant, known as Ta’ Rita, was established in the 1930s to cater mainly for the Royal Marines until it was expanded to its present state in 1966.

Although the new development will not extend beyond the existing footprint, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage is concerned the project would result in the “intensification of development within a Natura 2000 site, as well as impacting on the existing cultural and natural landscape”.

Moreover, the site’s prominent location at the very top of the slipway and the massing and increase in height of the proposed building made the proposal objectionable in principle, the superintendence added.

Submitted four years ago, the application is still pending, but the planning process is nearly complete with the case officer due to file his report in which he will be expressing his recommendation on whether the project should be approved or not.

Applicant David Bondin wants to construct a complex including an underground parking, a restaurant, a guesthouse complete with outdoor pool, a scuba diving shop, a multipurpose hall, a play area and photovoltaic panels on the building’s roof.

In its submissions, the superintendence noted that the site had no significant cultural heritage value. Nonetheless, it pointed out that the building’s modernist-styled façade has a degree of architectural value.

While objecting to this development due to its vast array of negative impacts, the superintendence noted that if the applicant nonetheless proceeded with the application, it would require a revision of plans. These would have to include the existing modernist façade and other modifications in line with the concerns raised regarding the height and massing of the project.

According to the latest plans submitted by the developer, the complex will have three floors, with the building’s height exceeding the existing structure by almost a storey in certain areas.