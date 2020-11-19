The Heritage Ministry has defended its decision to replace the Superintendent for Cultural Heritage (SCH), saying he has moved on to “a very important role”, in reaction to criticism from a group of academics over the new appointment.

In a letter published last week, experts in the field said the removal of Joseph Magro Conti was “premature and uncalled for”, leading to a loss of decades of experience.

But the Minister for National Heritage, José Herrera justified the change at the helm, reiterating that the former superintendent would now “actively” lead the drafting of a national heritage strategy.

Praising Magro Conti’s capabilities, Herrera said he remained fully on board at the SCH, which now had a more extensive role that required legislative reforms to be further strengthened.

The former superintendent would spearhead these changes.

Culture Minister Jose Herrera says the former Superintendent is not being sidelined. Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

In their letter, published immediately after the appointment of the SCH’s former head of planning consultations, Kurt Farrugia, in his stead, the 29 academics had expressed concern over Magro Conti’s replacement, saying the decision was ‘inexplicable’.

But, despite the group’s call for “scholarly repute and integrity… erudite clout and intellectual weight” as pertinent criteria for the job, Herrera stuck to his guns, conveying his full support and trust in Farrugia, who has since taken on the post.

Farrugia is said to have 14 years of experience in the sector, serving as head of consultations within the superintendence for the past two years.

He will now be the new regulator, taking care of the SCH’s monitoring work.

The group, which features prominent names in the field, also hit out at the ministry for failing to appoint the new superintendent in a transparent manner, stating it meant “the incumbent cannot gain the respect of the heritage community”.

They feared the superintendence, as an institution, risked being weakened and its ability to act with independence would be curtailed at a time when national heritage was ever more threatened.

“We believe the time has come to give the superintendence authority and independence from direct ministerial control,” the letter concluded.

The minister, meanwhile, has “welcomed the participation of all stakeholders in this important process” and invited representatives to meet him so he could explain his plans.