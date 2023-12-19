The heritage watchdog has objected to plans to build a number of townhouses in Għargħur, two of which the developer claims he has already sold on plan.

Matthew Navarro wants to demolish a farmhouse on Triq Fidiel Zarb and build four new properties with pools and garages. The area is outside the development zone and within Għargħur’s urban conservation area (UCA).

Objecting to application PA/06545/23, filed by Navarro and the project’s architect, former Building and Construction Authority chair Maria Schembri, the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage (SCH) said the farmhouse was of “evident antiquity”.

It pointed to the style of the building, the technique of its construction and the 1902 Ordnance Survey sheet as evidence of how long it had been in the area.

Farmhouse was of 'evident antiquity' - Superintendent of Cultural Heritage

“The superintendence immediately expresses its reservations about the proposed total demolition of the existing building,” it said.

The value of the property is also dictated by its location within the UCA and bordering the scenic valley, the SCH added.

It referred to one of the country’s key planning policies, the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development, which it said had “a general presumption against the demolition of vernacular buildings”.

The SCH said it is concerned about the intensity of the proposed development, which “may negatively impact” the urban landscape value of its context.

'More sensitive treatment, moderation of proposed volumes'

“The superintendence immediately recommends a more sensitive treatment of this property and a moderation of the proposed volumes,” it said.

The watchdog has asked to inspect the property and is objecting to the application as it currently stands.

Times of Malta previously reported how Navarro has been advertising the property for sale on Facebook and has claimed to have already sold two of the proposed four houses, with a third one “on hold”.

This sparked concern among residents who are opposing the application, with architect Patrick Calleja raising concerns with the Planning Authority that the developer was acting as if the approval of the application was a “foregone conclusion”.

“Had this site not been located in such a sensitive urban conservation area along a beautiful piazza surrounded by vernacular buildings, rubble walls and extensive countryside views, one could possibly understand such confidence,” Calleja said.

The Għargħur council has also expressed reservations about the application and residents have been objecting heavily with the PA.

The application has over 150 objections and a petition with more than 1,000 signatures was also filed with the authority.