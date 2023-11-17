A developer is claiming to have sold two townhouses in Għargħur even though the application to build them has not yet been approved by the Planning Authority.

The townhouses form part of a planned cluster of four new buildings with pools and garages that could replace an ODZ farmhouse in the locality’s urban conservation area.

Għargħur residents and the local council have expressed their concern to the Planning Authority.

The development application for the 1,802 square metre site, PA/06545/23, was submitted by Matthew Navarro and the architect is former Building and Construction Authority chair, Maria Schembri Grima.

In a Facebook post advertising the development, Navarro claims that two of the four townhouses have already been sold and that a third one is “on hold”.

In a letter to the PA, architect Patrick Calleja expressed apprehension that the developer was conducting his business as if approval of the application was a “foregone conclusion”.

“Had this site not been located in such a sensitive urban conservation area along a beautiful piazza surrounded by vernacular buildings, rubble walls and extensive countryside views, one could possibly understand such confidence,” he said.

Application proposed in sensitive area

The application is proposed in a sensitive area of Għargħur, Calleja said, adding that it is proposing the demolition of a vernacular farmhouse with a mature garden that goes against policies regulating development.

“How can the approval of this application be taken for granted in such a presumptuous manner with the applicant actually indicating that some of the units have already been sold,” he asked.

In a subsequent and more detailed objection, Calleja said the proposed development forms part of a little piazza in Triq Fidiel Zarb that has an open view of the countryside. Should the development be allowed, this characteristic would be destroyed, he noted.

“Any development on this sensitive site will completely ruin the aspect of this piazza, which is a major feature of the Għargħur village core. The proposal makes no positive contribution whatsoever to the urban landscape.

“The site is occupied by one dwelling unit and a mature garden that is enclosed by old rubble walls… there is no reason why this dwelling should be demolished when it can be rehabilitated, converted and extended to form a modern and comfortable dwelling.”

The Għargħur local council also pointed out that, according to the drawings for the project, part of the development will be located outside of the official building alignment. This area, the council said, should be excluded from the development and the proposal must “reflect the official building alignments accordingly”.

It also pointed out that the more modern finishings proposed in the drawings were “not in harmony with the context of the site”. The application is open to objections until December 11 and has yet to receive a recommendation from the PA’s planning directorate on whether it should be accepted or refused. It is scheduled to be first discussed by the PA on February 26 next year.