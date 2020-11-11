Students attending the Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary, in Naxxar are sounding a “desperate call for help”, saying they are “very concerned” about the situation at their school as COVID-19 cases continue to spike.

In a passionate written plea to the education authorities, seen by Times of Malta, the students said their concerns on the lack of the proper enforcement of rules be heard.

“No one is willing to listen to us. I am finding it very hard to learn with cases spiralling out of control across our islands and I am finding it difficult to concentrate at the Higher because of the lack of control of this serious matter,” one student said.

In October, Times of Malta reported that class logistics at post-secondary institutions, including at the Higher, were posing a challenge to students.

Some of them have had to resort to turning up at school even when they should be following online classes as they struggle to be on time for their in-person lessons. As a result, students are forced to sit on the floor, on staircases or on benches all over the campus, at times not even able to maintain proper social distance.

This is highly stressful and it has been going on for far too long now

The school has since made more classrooms available, though the students continue to insist this is still not good enough. Internet connection in some of these classrooms was not strong enough, meaning students were still congregating in common areas where they do not have connectivity issues.

But as the solution is not adequately regulated, students are now fearing contact tracing is impossible since they are not assigned classrooms and simply set up their devices wherever they find a free spot.

“We do understand that this situation is not easily fixable but we cannot keep treating the matter as if there is no threat from this virus.

“This is highly stressful and it has been going on for far too long now,” a student said.

Education ministry defends 'blended learning' system

But, in comments to the media, an education ministry spokesperson said studies show students learn best in a classroom setting and, so, it is “duty bound to ensure as much as possible that lessons take place in class”.

“We believe that, given the circumstances, the blended learning system is the best teaching method that we can offer all students attending post-secondary and tertiary education,” the ministry spokesperson said.

On concerns over COVID-19 cases in schools, the spokesperson said the public should rest assured that all personnel in schools and institutions are trained to follow the protocols imposed by the health authorities.

He dismissed concerns that the situation at the Higher was out of control, adding students were being provided with better internet connectivity and security officers were brought in to ensure pupils do not linger on the floors or stairways.

“Action is being taken against students and staff caught not wearing masks,” the spokesperson said.

Mask-wearing in post-secondary schools was made mandatory in October.

Since then, further restrictions have been imposed, with everyone going outdoors having to wear a mask.