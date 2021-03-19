The rate of admission to Malta’s intensive care units last week was the highest since the pandemic hit the island a year ago, fresh data has revealed.

The rate stood at 2.33 per 100,000 people during the week ending March 14, according to data published weekly by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The figure includes all patients, but the steep rise in COVID-19 cases has led to a surge in those needing intensive care.

Previously, the highest rate to be registered was of 1.94 per 100,000 people, in mid-February.

Currently, there are 29 people in ITUs in Malta suffering from serious COVID-19 and another three are in Gozo’s intensive care unit, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said on Thursday.

They are among 229 patients with COVID being treated in several hospitals and treatment facilities around the islands.

Six ITUs are in operation, four specifically dedicated to COVID-19 patients in Malta, another for general use at Mater Dei, and a sixth ITU at Gozo’s general hospital.

The seventh ITU is currently on standby at Mater Dei in case more patients need to be admitted in the coming days, as hundreds of new infections continue to be detected daily.

A surge in those needing intensive care

Times of Malta is informed that this is the “last” ITU available. According to sources, if the seventh unit fills up, healthcare workers will have no option but to start setting up makeshift units in empty wards.

The island is currently under quasi-lockdown after record numbers of new cases were detected during the second week of March.

All non-urgent medical procedures have been postponed until the number of new infections goes down.

This means some hospital wards have been freed up, making it possible for the setting up of makeshift intensive care units if the other units fill up.

Healthcare workers have repeatedly warned that the hospital could soon buckle under the pressure brought about by the influx of COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care.

They say there are not enough staff to provide proper care to patients.

Even if more ITUs were to be set up in unused wards, there would still be a shortage of staff.

Efforts are underway to cope with the burden. Times of Malta is informed that specialists from outside the ITUs are being called in to help treat intensive care patients.