A global anti-money laundering body will formally announce its decision to take Malta off a list of untrustworthy financial jurisdictions on Friday.

Marcus Pleyer, the outgoing president of the Financial Action Task Force was to address a press conference scheduled for around 4.30pm.

However the event has been delayed due to continued talks and is now expected to take place at around 5.30pm

Malta was voted off the Financial Action Task Force grey list on Wednesday, one year after first being labelled an untrustworthy financial jurisdiction by the global watchdog.

The FATF vote was secret and Pleyer will give a formal announcement of the decision at a press briefing held at the close of the body’s latest plenary on Friday afternoon.

What is greylisting?

Members of the global anti-money laundering watchdog first added Malta to its grey list in June 2021 after deciding the country was not doing enough to combat financial crime.

The greylisting decision came following years of international criticism of Maltese policymaking, including its decision to sell Maltese citizenship and the lack of legal action against top government officials suspected of corruption.

Being placed on the grey list meant the country was put under increased scrutiny by international assessors and bodies.

The decision to take Malta off the list came four months after the FATF publicly announced that initial indications showed that Malta had substantially completed the necessary reforms and appeared to have addressed the shortcomings identified.

Malta had been told to implement a long list of changes to the way it combats tax evasion, collects information on ultimate beneficial ownership, and the way it shares information with local and international authorities.