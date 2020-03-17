Social media communication between residents and family members is being introduced in elderly people’s homes and homes for people with a disability, the Family Ministry and the Active Aging Parliamentary Secretary said.

Visits to homes for the elderly were halted on Friday, as part of measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

The government said the Standards and Social Welfare Authority met the concerned parties and an agreement was reached on the matter.

In the case of homes for the elderly, service providers have started to coordinate with families to ensure that such communication takes place.

This will also happen at St Vincent de Paul through the introduction of Skype in wards.

Communication will also be allowed between residents in homes for the disabled and family members.

Lectures on radio

Two University of the Third Age classes are also being held on radio and transmitted on Campus FM, frequency 103.7.

The lectures will be broadcast as follows:

March 18 and 25 from 6 to 7.30pm - Music and its beauty (Peter Paul Ciantar) and the Inquisitor and the inquisition (Vincent Zammit).

Lectures will be in Maltese.

