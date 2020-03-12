The government has stopped all visits to residents at old people's homes and at the prisons as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

The decisions were announced on Thursday evening by the Social Solidarity Ministry and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Social Solidarity Ministry said visitors will only be allowed into old people's homes on the advice of the nursing officer or the head of the relevant home, on the basis of the condition of the resident. A serious medical situation would justify an exception.

Elderly people are the most at risk of complications should they contract coronavirus, data in countries with many confirmed coronavirus cases has shown.

Any visitors will be subjected to the same checks as introduced recently.

The ban comes just five days after the ministry restricted visiting hours in state-run homes.

It applies for visitors to all homes for the elderly and homes for people with disabilities, whether run by the state, the church or the private sector.

Prison visits stopped

The Home Affairs Ministry said no visits to the prisons will be allowed for the next seven days, in the interests of the health of the prisoners and the staff.

The prison authorities will also be restricting movements to or from the prisons.

The ministry said similar measures are being taken at migrants' centres.

Earlier on Thursday, the government said schools will be closed for a week from Friday.

The Church announced that all church services were being suspended immediately.