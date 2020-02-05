The automotive industry is changing faster than at any time in its history, with a convergence of trends and developments shaping the face of the sector beyond all recognition. Honda predict that by 2030 the development of automobiles will be centred around electrification, automation and services. Environmental issues, such as climate change, are driving demand for cleaner mobility and accelerating the electrification of automobiles.

Honda recognises that technology is developing at a rapid pace with the emergence of autonomous and artificial technologies and as such the relationship between customers and their cars is evolving. Customers are seeking increased connectivity between their car and their everyday electronic devices, and in turn the outside world. This human-centric approach to the automotive industry sees customers treating mobility as a service they access, rather than a product they own.

The compact, fully-electric Honda e is inspired by Honda's 2030 prediction, and its desire to improve the environment, particularly in busy urban areas. Engineered from the ground up to deliver a package perfect for the modern urban environment, the all-new Honda e is the ultimate creation based on the brand's philosophy of human-centred engineering.

The Honda e first appeared in concept form in 2017 as the ‘Urban EV’. This was followed by the near-production ready Honda e Prototype, which received international acclaim at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The production-ready car was given its full global premiere at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.

The compact EV features cutting-edge technology and advanced intelligent connectivity to keep owners in sync with everyday life. The Honda e sets new technology benchmarks in the compact EV segment, with intuitive infotainment services and connected apps that seamlessly integrate with the owner’s modern lifestyle, accessed via the dual touchscreen displays, Honda Personal Assistant artificial intelligence or via the My Honda+ smartphone app.

The Honda Personal Assistant (HPA) integrated artificial intelligence agent develops a greater understanding of an individual’s voice over time, helping it to deliver more accurate responses and connecting car and driver to modern life with ease. Advanced technology designed to simplify the driver's experience includes digital key, which enables secure access to the car via a smartphone, and the seamless entry system that ensures the Honda e is unlocked, connected and ready to go whenever the driver approaches the car.

Designed without compromise and with a focus on functionality and usability, the Honda e features a seamless, sleek and modern appearance. From the signature front and rear LED light combinations and stylish glass charging port cover, to the clean lines and flush features that optimise aerodynamic efficiency and refinement, the Honda e reimagines the identity of a small Honda for the next era of urban mobility.

Emphasising this exacting design philosophy is the Side Camera Mirror System (SCMS) that replaces conventional side view mirrors, with compact cameras that provide live images to two six-inch screens inside the vehicle. The camera technology, a first in the compact segment, brings significant benefits for safety, aerodynamics and packaging.

Complementing the simple and clean exterior styling, the interior uses subtle, contemporary materials to create a relaxing lounge-like ambience that immediately insulates occupants from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. The generous wheelbase allows passenger space comparable with that of cars in the segment above.

The Honda e provides the most comprehensive range of driver aids in its class, for ultimate safety when navigating busy streets. An enhanced suite of safety features sees the addition of three new safety technologies to the Honda e including Collision Mitigation Throttle Control, preventing sudden acceleration in either reverse or drive upon starting the car when there is an obstacle in the way; Low Speed Brake Function which applies emergency braking while driving at low speed, and Lead Car Departure Notification System which notifies the driver when the car in front has started moving.

Another new feature is Honda Parking Pilot which provides further driver support by monitoring for parking spaces and highlighting on the HMI screens a suitable position to begin assisted parking.

The all-new EV-specific platform has been engineered to deliver fun and effortless electric performance with exceptional driving characteristics in urban environments. A powerful electric motor, compact proportions, 4.3m turning radius, 50:50 weight distribution and low centre of gravity all combine to give the car a sporty and dynamic character. The result is a quiet, smooth and rewarding drive with instant acceleration to help navigate busy streets with ease. As well as Single Pedal Control, the Honda e also has two drive modes; Normal, for a quiet refined drive around town and Sport, for increased responsiveness.

The Honda e is available in two grades – Honda e provides a 222 km range (WLTP), along with a comprehensive standard specification. Honda e Advance features a choice of 16-inch or 17-inch alloy wheels, an increased motor output and a Centre Camera Mirror System which can be switched on to relay the image from a central rear-facing camera to the rear-view mirror display. Other upgrades include a more powerful audio system, heated windscreen and steering wheel, and the smart Honda Parking Pilot driver aid.

The advanced electric drivetrain employs proven Honda electrification technologies, with fast-charge capability to meet the demands of everyday commuting. The high-capacity 35.5 kWh battery provides a range of 222 km (WLTP), with 80 per cent of charge added in just 30 minutes of rapid charging. A unique thermal management system optimises battery range in high and low temperatures, allowing the car to maintain optimal range capability and enabling more frequent rapid DC charges.

Honda e spearheads the brand’s ‘Electric Vision’ strategy for the European region, representing a commitment to a more sustainable model range. The bold ambition will see all of Honda’s mainstream models in Europe electrified by 2022, three years ahead of the previously announced 2025 goal, demonstrating the confidence Honda has in its proven electric and hybrid powertrain technology.

Honda's vision for sustainable future energy supply incorporates urban charging solutions, domestic power chargers, and commercial energy services. The Honda Power Charger is Honda's new domestic charging solution. As well as providing fast reliable domestic charging, it will connect seamlessly with electrified Honda vehicles and keep owners connected remotely via their smartphone.