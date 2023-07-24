Strong winds on Wednesday are expected to bring a sharp reduction in temperatures, according to the Meteorological Office.

Between Wednesday and Sunday, the maximum air temperature is expected to range between 31°C and 34°C, a Met Office spokesperson said on Monday.

“The significant drop in temperatures will be caused by a change in air mass. Although fine and stable weather will prevail... a strong wind warning is expected to be issued on Wednesday.”

Temperatures are expected to remain at 42°C through Monday and Tuesday before abruptly dropping down to a peak of 34°C on Wednesday, according to the Met Office forecast.

Wind speeds are expected to reach force five by the middle of the week as air currents shift from a south-south-west to a west-north-west direction.

The UV index is forecast to remain at 11 throughout the week, albeit with a slight drop to 10 on Thursday.

The reduced temperatures will bring relief to thousands across the country, with the recent sweltering heat making for challenging living and working conditions and prompting warnings from public health officials.

On Monday, the Health Authorities urged the public to take necessary precautions and protect themselves from the effects of the heat.

Dehydrating liquids such as alcohol, coffee, tea and caffeinated soft drinks should be avoided, they said, warning such beverages “can hurt more than they can help”. Going outside between 11am and 4pm should also be avoided, authorities said.

The impacts of the recent heatwave have been exacerbated by seven days of consecutive power outages, which have left air-conditioning units and fans useless.

“I am writing as desperation and despair starts setting in my fourth sleepless night under the sweltering Maltese heat,” said one Dingli resident in the early hours of Monday morning.

Times of Malta readers in Dingli, Rabat, Sliema, San Ġwann, Attard, St Paul’s Bay, Żejtun and Gżira reported power outages late on Sunday night and early on Monday morning, with Enemalta issuing a statement on Monday saying five new faults had developed overnight.

The news comes amidst a Mediterranean-wide heatwave which has seen Greece engulfed by devastating wildfires and workers in Italy die from the high temperatures.

Some 30,000 people have fled the flames on Rhodes over the past few days, the country's largest-ever wildfire evacuation.