Power outages persisted on Sunday night and Monday morning as Malta endured another sweltering night, despite Enemalta assuring that electricity had been restored to those affected by cable outages.

Times of Malta readers in Dingli, Rabat, Sliema, San Ġwann, Attard, St Paul’s Bay, Żejtun and Gżira reported power outages late on Sunday night and early on Monday morning.

This is the seventh consecutive night where power outages were reported across various localities.

One person in Dingli said that the power went out at around 11 pm on Sunday and had not yet been restored in the early hours of Monday morning.

“I am writing as desperation and despair starts setting in my fourth sleepless night under the sweltering Maltese heat,” he said.

“This is the fourth night sitting on a bench outside with a mere heated breeze and mosquitoes surrounding me and I'm trying to pass the time waiting for the electricity to be restored.”

Readers in San Ġwann and Attard said that they were left without electricity from around 9 pm on Sunday, with some elderly residents unable to endure the heat and being forced to spend the night with relatives to get a good night’s sleep.

One frustrated reader in Mosta said that they would have to endure a fourth sleepless night after the power went out in their home at around 11 pm.

The man added that he was unable to contact Enenmalta through their customer care line, despite being kept on hold for over an hour.

“Imagine returning home after a couple of hours out only to find that once again we shall be facing another sleepless, sweaty night without power,” he said.

“I have spent more than an hour trying to get through to the Enemalta customer care number. After one hour and sixteen minutes, I had to give up.”

In Żejtun, one reader said that they only had electricity for a few hours on Sunday night, before experiencing an ongoing power cut at around 4 am on Monday morning.

On Sunday afternoon, Enemalta said that electricity supply had been restored to all of the areas impacted by cable faults and that while not all of the cables have been repaired yet, households and businesses impacted by the blackouts are being powered through alternative cable connections or temporary generators.

At 7 am on Monday morning, Enemalta’s interactive map showed no power outages or planned power cuts on the national grid.

The Malta Meteorological Office is reporting another blistering day, with the temperature set to feel like 43°C, with a high of 42°C, a low of 29°C and a UV index of 10 expected for the rest of the day.