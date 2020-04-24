A horse sanctuary has taken to social media to ask for support as it became inundated with requests to care for more animals in a short span of time.

RMJ's Horse Rescue has taken in five new horses in the space of one week, with requests to take in additional horses coming in daily.

Some of the animals are emaciated and ill and will require medical treatment and farrier work.

"It has always been an uphill battle with rescuing horses and the current situation has made it 10 times worse. We know that some of the cases we are introducing to you will make you angry and sad but please at this point let us all think about how we can in some way get through this," the rescue organisation wrote on Facebook.

"At this point we are quickly rushing around trying to fix up as many stables and paddocks as possible to fit horses in. We also need to make sure we have the funds for feed and vet bills. We are keeping expenses as low as possible but the basic care needed for a horse to be happy and healthy will be given."

RMJ's also said that if the situation remained so drastic, it could lead to the charity being unable to continue to care for the horses if resources continued to remain tight.

"At the point when we are no longer able to do that our doors will close and yes horses will be left in the same neglectful conditions or slaughtered. Please focus on the horses and just like we got through other hard times let us get through this as well!"

A mare rescued by the NGO on Wednesday. Photo: RMJ's Horse Rescue

The horse sanctuary said that the COVID-19 situation was also negatively impacting horses, with some of the new rescues coming from owners who had lost their jobs and could no longer care for and feed them, while other where typical cases of abuse and neglect.

The rescue is also looking for fosters to care for some of the horses until they can be re-homed.

Donations can be made to RMJ's Horse rescue via PayPal on rmjhorserescue@gmail.com, through Revolut on 0035699947633, or via bank transfer to MT53VALL22013000000040023793448