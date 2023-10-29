Crowds gathered in Valletta on Sunday afternoon to take part in a PN protest urging the government to recover the money spent on the hospitals' deal annulled by the courts.

Many carried placards calling for the government to recover the money. Others carried Malta flags.

On Monday, a court of appeal confirmed the annulment of the deal that had seen the government hand over the reins of three Maltese hospitals in 2015 to Vitals Global Healthcare, a private company.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

While the original judgement in February described the deal as “fraudulent”, Steward – who took over the deal in 2018 – appealed the decision, arguing that it had itself been defrauded by the Maltese government.

The appeal confirmed the original decision but shifted some of the blame onto the government, stating that it found "collusion" between the parties.

In a 99-page decision, a civil court partially upheld Steward Health Care’s appeal in terms of expenses, but rejected other arguments made by the healthcare giant.

People in the crowd greeting Adrian Delia, who had instigated the court case. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

"The facts show that they failed their duty to the country, they did not seek the remedies they should have sought and it had to be the plaintiff [Delia] to take the initiative to seek those remedies in the national interest," the court said.

The court ruled that government representatives named in the case – which included Joseph Muscat as then-Prime Minister, the Attorney General and heads of INDIS and the Lands Authority – must join Steward in paying for court expenses.

‘Fraudulent’ hospitals deal

In 2015, Vitals global Healthcare was selected as the winning bidder to run St Luke's, Karin Grech and Gozo General Hospital.

Many carried Malta flags. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

At the time, the company had an unclear ownership structure and no track record in business or healthcare.

Steward took over the deal in November 2018, buying out Vitals and its contracts.

As promises to revamp the hospitals remained unfulfilled, Delia filed court action to have the contracts annulled.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

He argued that not only had Vitals and Steward, as its successor on the concession, failed to fulfil its contractual obligations, the deal was also tainted with fraud.

In February, Delia’s worries were vindicated when a court condemned Steward for intending to “unjustly enrich itself at the expense of the government and Maltese and Gozitan citizens”.

Steward appealed that verdict, arguing that it was itself defrauded by the Maltese government, which made promises that it did not fulfil.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The government has since taken over the running of the three hospitals, following a bitter fallout with Steward. The government did not appeal the judgement.

Steward is also battling the government within an arbitration court - the International Chamber of Commerce - as it believes it is owed a €100 million cancellation fee it obtained through a side letter engineered by then-minister Konrad Mizzi.