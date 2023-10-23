The curtain has come down on the controversial Vitals hospitals privatisation deal whose annulment by a civil court was confirmed on Monday by a court of appeal.

In an early morning sitting, Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti read out the final operative part of the judgment, partially upholding Steward Health Care’s appeal in so far as expenses related to the case were confirmed, but rejecting their appeal on the merits.

Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti and two other judges finished hearing submissions about the appeal in July.

In a strongly worded judgment in February, Judge Francesco Depasquale had condemned Steward for having intended to “unjustly enrich itself at the expense of the government and Maltese and Gozitan citizens” when taking over the running of St Luke’s, Karin Grech and Gozo hospitals.

That court case was started by then-Opposition leader, now PN MP Adrian Delia.

In a short post on Facebook, Delia said: "We will retain ownership of the three hospitals. Malta has won."

In its appeal, Steward argued that it was itself defrauded by the Maltese government, which made promises that it then did not fulfil.

The government has since taken over the running of the three hospitals following a bitter fallout with Steward. Steward argued in its appeal that the government clearly capitalised on the February judgment to take back the hospitals.

More soon