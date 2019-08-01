Six cyclists taking part in this year’s Nescafé 3in1 LifeCycle Challenge have so far dropped out, as extremely hot and humid weather takes its toll on the participants.

The challenge’s fifth day on Monday saw the cyclists cycle a staggering 215 kilometres from Dong Hoi in Vietnam to Xenon in Laos. The LifeCyclists are cycling between 10 and 12 hours a day.

LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation is Malta’s only NGO that is actively raising funds to assist kidney patients and their families. The Foundation also supports specialised research study in kidney disease at the University of Malta and generates further awareness about organ transplants in Malta.

On Sunday, the LifeCyclists rode from Huong Khe to Dong Hoi in Vietnam. Although the scenery was astounding, the heat exhaustion, dehydration and undulating terrain did not help their morale. Many are now suffering from saddle sores, numb hands, stiff necks and backaches.

The LifeCyclists are working hard to make it through every day, supporting each other and lifting each other’s morale, knowing very well that this challenge is being done to help renal patients who struggle every day just to stay alive, physically and mentally.

The cyclists take a well-deserved break

Donate by Revolut on 99329101; via sms: 5061 7370 = €2.33; 5061 8920 = €6.99; 5061 9229 = €11.65; or via a call to 5160 2020 = €10, 5170 2005 = €15; and 5180 2006 = €25. Bank details are Swift code VALLMTMT, IBAN number MT 18 VALL 22013000000014814521017, Bank name Bank of Valletta, Account number 14814521017.

For further updates and to donate towards LifeCycle Challenge 2019 on www.lifecyclefoundation.com or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LifeCycleChallenge/