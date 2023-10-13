Israel’s ambassador to Malta has called the wave of attacks by Hamas since the weekend “barbaric acts of terrorism” but his Palestinian counterpart says such actions “were expected sooner or later”.

According to Israel’s ambassador Ze’ev Boker, militants “massacred 250 youngsters for no reason” when they stormed the Supernova festival close to the Gaza border on Saturday as part of a widespread attack on the country.

“They didn’t discriminate between soldiers, civilians, old ladies and young women,” Boker told Times of Malta.

“Since our independence in 1948, we had to fight... it’s like a bad time machine, going back to those very difficult days,” he said.

“Almost everybody in Israel has a relative or friend who lost their life or has been wounded in the tragic events,” the ambassador said, adding the country would “take the necessary actions so Hamas pay the price for the unbelievable terrorist attacks they inflicted”.

When asked whether Israel’s widely reported expansion into Palestinian territory over the years could be blamed for sparking the violence, Boker disagreed.

Nothing can justify these barbaric acts of terrorism

“I think all these arguments, all these accusations are just trying to build justification for something which cannot be justified by any international standards whatsoever... Nothing can justify these barbaric acts of terrorism,” he said.

Drawing parallels with attacks carried out by ISIS, Boker stressed that nobody had doubted the international community’s strong alliance against the caliphate.

“Only with Israel do these types of questions sometimes come up,” he said.

“At this moment we need solidarity and friendship and to be given the right to defend our citizens.”

Addressing Malta’s response to the crisis, Boker said the country had “strongly condemned” Hamas’ actions and expressed solidarity with Israel at a closed session of the UN Security Council on Sunday.

“Your ambassador to the UN, in full coordination with your high officials and the leadership of your foreign ministry... gave us the full right to... self-defence, which is under the UN charter,” he said.

While allowing for self-defence, the UN charter and subsequent conventions limit such action to being proportionate and in line with international law.

Palestine's ambassador: 'What about condemning Israel?'

Meanwhile, Palestine’s ambassador Fadi Hanania told Times of Malta his country had “repeatedly warned against the consequences of the occupation”.

“Seventy-five years of occupation is a long period for the Palestinians,” he said.

“I think that it was expected, sooner or later, for the Palestinians to find a way to show the world that it is time to implement the UN resolution calling for Palestinian statehood... our new generation is at a point where they are frustrated of occupation.”

The international community was to blame for the recent attacks for “not forcing Israel to end the occupation against the Palestinian people,” he said, stressing that the situation for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip remained desperate.

“Since 2007, in a country the size of Malta, there are 2.2 million people who are suffering because of the Israeli blockade, surrounded by a separation wall and not really allowed to go in or out,” Hanania said.

“Gaza was almost wiped out in 2014, with over 1,000 Palestinians killed by Israeli aircraft. And in 2018, Israel invaded the Gaza Strip, not even allowing people to rebuild their homes,” the ambassador said.

Seventy-five years of occupation is a long period for the Palestinians

“Three times Gaza was bombed, and this has all added to the frustration of the people there. People say there is no hope, that they’re living in depression.

“And on the other hand, the new generation is exposed to social media... and seeing how the whole world is living freely and enjoying their life while our people are suffering under occupation.”

When pressed on the legitimacy of Hamas’ actions – a group that has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the US, EU and UK – Hanania said the group enjoyed support among Palestinians.

“Let’s clarify something: Hamas is not out of the sky... Hamas participated in the elections. It is not a new group and has been participating in the Palestinian daily life for a long time. And people support this faction regardless.”

'Our lives are in their hands'

When asked if past injustices could justify the recent attacks such as the killing of young people at the Supernova music festival, Hanania said the comparison highlighted a disparity in the rights enjoyed by each side.

“Unfortunately, our people do not have a chance to participate in or to have a music festival. The irony is that Israelis are allowed to have music festivals on our occupied land.

“Our people are not allowed to do this, and then you’re asking me about the legitimacy of what is happening. What about Israel? What about condemning Israel for the attacks?”

This year had seen the deaths of over 200 Palestinians and almost daily demolitions of Palestinian areas, he said, adding there were now around 500 Israeli checkpoints in the Palestinian West Bank.

“Our lives are in their hands,” Hanania said.

Despite the recent attacks, Hanania said Palestians were committed to peace: " Our President Mahmoud Abbas has been calling for peaceful demonstrations against Israel and has condemned many times the killings of anyone in the region.

"We are not people who prefer violence. But on the other hand, we need our fundamental rights of freedom and dignity, and, most of all, to live in peace in our independent state."