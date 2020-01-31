D-Day for Brexit has finally arrived and many are choosing to mark an event many once thought inconceivable.

At the British High Commission in Ta’ Xbiex, the European Union flag will no longer be visible from tomorrow.

“Flags are always lowered mid-afternoon at the end of official opening hours. The EU flag will no longer be hoisted above Whitehall Mansions thereafter,” a High Commission spokesman said yesterday.

The spokesman said the historic day will be very low key and that the High Commission in Malta will be taking its lead from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on how to handle it.

In a Facebook video on Friday, the British High Commissioner, Stuart Gill, said the relationship between the UK and Malta will endure: "Our bonds do not depend on EU membership."

He said the 200 years of shared history between the UK and Malta had "cemented a lasting friendship".

"I look forward to seeing the long road of history between Malta and the UK extend yet further."

One person who has chosen a different approach is mother-of-five Patricia Graham, who is originally from Scotland, and who moved to Malta from the UK in 2010.

Ms Graham, who had voted Remain plans to project an image of the EU flag on her front door tonight. “My projector is ready and I’ve downloaded the image to my computer,” she said. “I also plan to blast Ode to Joy really loudly.” The piece of music – written by Beethoven 200 years ago has become the music of choice by pro-Europeans since UK voters opted for Brexit in 2016. It’s seen as a nod to the Council of Europe who adopted it as an anthem in 1972.

There is even a campaign in the UK this week to try to get it into the top 25 charts – which is why she has chosen it for tonight.

She has also decorated the outside of her house with an EU and Scottish flag. And she has printed a blue and yellow sign that reads ‘Forever European’.

'Forever European': Patricia Graham's decor outside her home in Malta. Photo: Patricia Graham

“My neighbours know what I’m like, so they will just laugh,” she said.

Patricia, who also heads up the EU Nationals Advisory Group in Malta, said: “I won’t exactly be celebrating and as far as I’m concerned, we are still in the EU until the end of this year and probably even longer if politicians fail to agree about leaving terms. I’m very sad for those still living in the UK. I voted to stay and I can’t understand any expat who voted otherwise. I think it’s a big mistake. The only people who are happy that the date has finally come are my kids, because they can finally get the TV back now that I’ll stop watching Sky News.

British people living in Malta talk to Gordon Watson at a meeting with the British High Commission earlier this week. Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Gordon Watson spoke to five UK expatriates about their views and concerns over Brexit.

Joanna White

“I am a volunteer with the British residents Association in Gozo. I have been living in Malta for the past five years and I still love it here. I am relieved that the Brexit process is going forward and that everything will be sorted. I have had friends who left Malta recently because they were unsure of what was going to happen with Brexit. I am worried that a year from now we could perhaps see some agreements reneged on or different laws brought in by the Maltese government.”

Paul Waters

“I have been living in Gozo for the past five years. I previously retired from my old job and became a freelance sailing instructor across Europe. I did not support Brexit when it happened, but I support democracy above all else. Brexit is extremely complex and it affects people in different ways. My concern has been whether I can use my Maltese issued European Health Insurance Card in the rest of Europe, after the implementation period. The High Commission and Identity Malta say it will still be valid. That suits me and my lifestyle.”

Michael Lyonette

“I have been living in Malta for the best part of three and a half years. I have felt a mix of emotions since the Brexit vote in 2016. They have all washed away but now I just feel a sadness. I am cautious about the future and if the UK can fend for itself. We might do better or maybe worse. I just think we would have been better together. If I had a right to vote, I would have voted to remain.”

Janet Learmouth

“I am 74 years old. I live between the UK and Malta with my husband. One of my two daughters lives here now but I do not want to leave our youngest in the UK. The problem is that we are unsure if she will be able to come here as she does not have an EU visa. I know under Schengen we won’t be able to spend more 90 days out of 180 in Malta. It certainly removes thoughts of retiring to Malta permanently now.”

Alberto Camarena

“I am 34 years old and am originally Mexican. I moved to Malta with my British wife in 2014. We are now getting a divorce. Here in Malta I depend on her status until we are legally divorced, and that process can take years. That means we are still bound to whatever arrangements are made for British people in the EU. I cannot apply for anything on my own so Brexit has a direct impact on both our lives.”