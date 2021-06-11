Three-quarters of Malta’s adult population has received at least one vaccine dose so far, with 56 per cent of people aged 16 and over now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccination data provided on Friday by Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci revealed how Malta’s vaccine drive has continued to progress rapidly across all age groups, including the young.

More than three out of every four adults and over 16s – 76 per cent - have received at least one vaccine dose so far.

Vaccination rates are highest among older people, who were the first to be given COVID-19 vaccines earlier this year. But inoculation numbers are high even among younger groups: around half of all people in their 30s are fully vaccinated, with just under one-third of 16-29 year-olds also fully protected against the virus.

Gauci provided the figures during a news conference announcing that seated mass events would be allowed to resume, subject to restrictions, as of July 5.

The events will only be open to people who have obtained a vaccine certificate and are therefore protected against COVID-19.

Malta, which reached its EU-set target of vaccinating at least 70 per cent of its adult population with at least one vaccine dose last month, is now four percentage points away from 80 per cent coverage – a target it is likely to reach within a couple of weeks.

Proportions of fully vaccinated people are also likely to rise, as people’s second doses become due.

As of Thursday, healthcare workers had administered 576,256 vaccine doses. A total of 251,553 people were fully vaccinated by the end of that day.

COVID-19 vaccination is currently open to all residents aged 16 and over who have a Maltese ID card. Registration is available by SMS or online.

Vaccine invitations will be sent to children as young as 12 once their exam periods end at the end of the month, after the EU Medicines Agency approved a vaccine made by Pfizer/BioNTech for use in 12-15 years olds.