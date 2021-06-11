Seated mass events will resume on July 5 for those who are fully vaccinated, the government announced on Friday, with entry only allowed on presentation of a vaccine certificate.

The events will be capped at 100 people at first going up gradually to 200 over the course of 4 weeks. Events can be held both indoors and outdoors but there has to be four square metres for every individual and must be held in enclosed areas. This will allow organisers to control people's exit and entry.

Residents can obtain a vaccine certificate after 14 days have passed from the moment they are fully vaccinated. Certificates can be downloaded onto smartphones or printed out.

As of Thursday, at least 60,000 fully vaccinated people had downloaded the certificate. For now, the certificate can only be used for travel purposes and to visit those in homes for the elderly.

“We are starting small, to ensure we can catch any problems early. We don’t want a single event to ruin everything,” Fearne said, acknowledging that was what had happened last summer, when a hotel party led to a cluster of virus cases that marked the start of a second wave in Malta’s pandemic.

Event organisers will be required to fill in a risk assessment form to be submitted to the Malta Tourism Authority, to ensure events are in line with public health protocols.

Fearne said events permitted could vary widely, provided they abided by health protocols.

"We want social and cultural life to slowly resume in our towns and villages," Fearne said, citing examples of social club events, auctions and conferences.

"This is the moment when we must show the most discipline and restraint," he said. "The pandemic is still raging in the world around us."

Addressing the press conference first, Fearne said the government had over the past two months started an easing exercise which he said, was was done gradually and tied to the roll-out of vaccines.

The minister again described the COVID-19 situation as "not only under control but good".

"Today we had two active cases, and another five recoveries, with no deaths. There are no COVID-19 cases in ITU," Fearne said.

The easing of measures announced on Friday will come into effect in July, he said, and announcements were being made a few weeks early to help people plan ahead.

"From July 5 we will start the controlled and cautious opening of cultural events," he said.

The opening will be for those in possession of a vaccine certificate.

What is allowed?

According to Fearne, entrance to these events will "have to be controlled" and the organiser will have to be responsible for ensuring the certificate is shown.

Only seated activities will be allowed for now.

For every activity, the authorities will require a risk assessment form to be filled out by the event organiser which will be available on the Malta Tourism Authority website soon.

"These events will be capped at one person for every four square meters. At first the number will be low, and then we will increase that over July and August," he said.

"We want to do this gradually, and not to have one event like occurred in Malta last year, that can ruin everything," Fearne said.

These events are some of the highest on the risk assessment. This is why the reopening is gradual and why the vaccine is required - Charmaine Gauci

The number of people allowed in will be capped at 100 but will increase to 150 two weeks later and again to 200 two weeks from then.

The minister said the increase in attendees will depend on the number of new COVID-19 infections staying low.

The events permitted include, village feast events, social activities as well as art and cultural activities.

Fearne said auctions and conferences will also be allowed under these rules.

"Week after week we will be re-opening our cultural and social lives," he said.

On his part, Herrera said after the reopening of cinemas and theatres, the country was now moving into the "second phase".

The Culture Minister said the capping figures do not include staff, technical crew, or artists and performers.

In the coming days, the government will announce a number of schemes to support the sector, he said. The Culture Ministry is in the process of hashing out final details on this.

How will it work?

For now, the Malta vaccine certificate is the only one being recognised, however at a later date others may be accepted, Gauci said. Those children aged five and 11 must present a negative test result.

On pregnant women who are not yet cleared for vaccination, they are being recommended to not attend but can do so if they present a test or a note from a doctor that they are pregnant.

Children under the age of five, who cannot get vaccinated, can attend with their parents, as long as their parents are vaccinated.

"Facilities will be able to check the QR code on certificates and organisers will be been asked to sign up for access to this system via riskdepository@visitmalta.com.

"Organisers can reserve the right to turn people away at the door if they appear visibly sick," Gauci said.

No events can be held in residential properties, not even rentals.

Breaks, intermissions, buffets, smoking and standing are all banned.

And the organisers must also provide the authorities with a seating plan which they must keep for 28 days after the event.

On enforcement, Herrera said "the law is clear".

"Those who do not follow the rules detailed by the health authorities are subject to consequences as detailed in the law," he said but did not provide any details on fines.

Update on COVID-19 infections

Speaking next, Gauci said the seven-day moving average is currently three, with a 0.2 positivity rate.

"Now we are at the phase where these events can be reopened. These events are some of the highest on the risk assessment. This is why the reopening is gradual and why the vaccine is required," she said.

Question time

Taking journalists' questions, Fearne said those who are not vaccinated will not be "locked at home" as they can go to bars, restaurants and other similar places.

"But at this point, either we open nothing, or open in a limited way with the vaccine," he said.

Asked about the reasoning behind certain mask-wearing rules, Fearne told Times of Malta this is based on "the scientific risk assessment".

Giving an update on the vaccination drive, Fearne said 55 per cent of youths are already vaccinated, with a surge expected when exams are over.

The next vaccination target is having 80 per cent of the population given at least one dose, something the authorities hope to achive in the coming weeks.

And the authorities will also be reaching out to those who "for whatever reason" have not signed up for the vaccine, a process they were embarking on with the data protection commissioner.

Asked why Israel is still red listed for travel, Fearne said it would soon be downgraded to amber.

On big screen showings of the summer football, namely the upcoming Euro 2020 competition, Fearne said these will have to be compliant with the current rules.

Gauci went on to note "now is not the time to host private parties".

"There are restrictions on the gatherings in private residences. And this is why the events we are opening up for now are controlled," she said.