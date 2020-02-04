A Prime Minister who means business on good governance should start by investigating Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri, scrap the hospital privatization deal and appoint a truly independent police commissioner, Opposition MP Ryan Callus said on Tuesday.

Speaking during the Budget Implementation Measures debate he warned that cosmetic changes would not serve to restore Malta’s reputation following the very bad press received in recent months.

In view of this, he outlined a set of proposals which he said would serve as a basis to set the country on the right track.

Mr Callus called for the publication of the entire Electrogas power station contract in view of the fact that parts of it were never made public.

He also called for the immediate arrest of former chief of staff Keith Schembri in the wake of the serious allegations on his potential involvement in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and high-profile money laundering cases.

“Rather incredibly he continues to roam around the world despite these serious allegations,” he said.

Similarly, he called for a thorough investigation into “shady deals” spearheaded by former minister Konrad Mizzi, who was the owner of a secret Panama company which was set to received €5,000 daily from 17 Black, owned by businessman Yorgen Fenech.

The fourth proposal was for the scrappage of the 30-year concession to run three state hospitals awarded to Vitals in 2016 which was subsequently transferred to UA group Steward Health Care.

The Opposition MP called on government to refrain from its existent practice to engage government backbenchers in executive positions within State entities, and the appointment of a police commissioner who enjoyed the support of two-thirds majority in parliament.

Finally, Mr Callus called for the setting up of a fair mechanism to ensure the independence of the judiciary.

“Should such tough, necessary steps be taken, international institutional partners, businesses and media will start to take us seriously once again, allowing us to commence a long way to recovery that is badly needed,” he said.