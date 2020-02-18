HSBC Malta chief executive Andrew Beane was reluctant to comment on reports that the banking giant will be shedding as many as 35,000 jobs worldwide.

The bank’s global arm said earlier on Tuesday that plans to cut €4 billion worth of costs would lead to cuts of about 15 per cent of the group’s global workforce.

It is being reported as the largest ever restructure undertaken by the bank.

Asked whether any job cuts were planned for Malta, Mr Beane said he would not comment on HSBC’s global strategic plans.

“What I can talk about are our plans for the bank here in Malta. And actually, in October of last year we set out very clearly what the plans for the bank are for the medium term,” he said.

HSBC Malta CEO Andrew Beane speaking on Tuesday. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

In October 2019, HSBC had announced it would close eight branches in Malta by the end of the year. Mr Beane had said the branch closures reflected bank customers' increasingly digital lifestyles, describing the decision as a "future-focussed change".

The bank had not said how many staff, if any, would be affected but that it would be offering voluntary redundancy schemes.

On Tuesday, Mr Beane said the results of those schemes had been “positive”.

Asked whether there would be more branch closures in the pipeline, Mr Beane said the plan was to have a network of 16 branches across the country including a new, larger, "national" branch in Qormi.

There are currently 17 HSBC branches in the country.

On Tuesday morning, HSBC Malta reported a pre-tax profit of €30.7m for 2019, a decrease of 20% (€7.8m) over the previous year owing to the impact of a “one-off restructuring provision”.

“The investment in restructuring will deliver sustainable cost savings going forward,” the bank said in a statement.