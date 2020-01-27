HSBC Bank Malta on Monday unveiled its plans for a new three-storey branch in Mill Street, Qormi, which is set to open in 2020.

The branch will group all the bank’s personal and business services while providing what the bank described as 'a new and unrivalled customer experience'.

HSBC said this will be among the first new-generation branches which the HSBC Group is opening globally as it redefines the way in which it engages with customers to meet their evolving needs.

The focus will therefore be on more digital services and on tailored personal assistance and advice from branch employees.

The new branch will welcome customers at ground floor level with an ‘explore and discovery’ reception area. Customers will be able to make use of the best of HSBC’s digital services via connected devices, ATMs and deposit machines, or seek advice from staff on their personal banking needs.

The second floor will feature private meeting rooms where customers can discuss their personal and business requirements with specialist advisers.

The third floor will offer HSBC’s Premier customers a VIP area with specific facilities and services.

Andrew Beane, Chief Executive Officer, said “In October we announced the modernisation of our branch network to a model with fewer but better branches offering more services and flexibility. At the same we launched upgraded digital solutions on internet and mobile where we continue to see rapid growth in usage. I am now delighted to unveil the plans for our newest and largest branch in Malta which we will open later this year.

"HSBC’s flagship branch represents our vision for the future of branch banking and I look forward to inviting our customers to experience it soon.”

Dan Robinson, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management said: “Our new flagship branch in Qormi will be among the first in HSBC Group to offer our new concept in-branch banking. Easily accessible and with plenty of parking facilities, both personal and business customers will be able to conduct all their banking needs in one location in a modern and welcoming environment that will redefine what visiting a branch means.”

The bank said it will be investing in sustainable materials and technology to minimise the carbon footprint generated by the building. The new Qormi branch, in line with the bank’s Green building policy, will be fitted with energy-saving initiatives including presence controlled LED lighting, solar film to reduce heat gain, photovoltaic panels for the generation of electricity and two dedicated solar powered charging points for customer cars outside the branch.