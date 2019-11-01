HSBC Malta has launched a new campaign aimed at helping customers adapt to new ways of banking by showing them how to use the bank’s new app as well as ATMs and deposit machines.

The campaign, called ‘Hawn biex Ngħin’ (‘Here to Help’), will be led by a team of experienced employees from across the bank who will be located in the branches and who will be focused on supporting customers use self-service channels such as internet banking and ATMs.

It comes after the bank announced that it would be closing eight branches across the country, as part of a business model shift to become more digitally-focused.

News of the branch closures was met with disappointment by some of the bank's older customers, who are more used to traditional forms of banking.

“Banking continues to change and we have seen a huge shift in the use of digital and self-service channels like mobile, ATMs and deposit machines. This shift towards digital solutions does not mean that we will be a digital only bank. On the contrary, branch banking will continue to be a critical part to HSBC Malta’s service offering for the long term, ” said Peter Gauci, Head of Distribution.

He said the bank was planning to open a flagship branch in Qormi next year, making it the bank’s largest branch that will deliver the best of the bank’s services with improved access such as parking.

“We appreciate that our focus on new ways of banking might have an impact on a section of the population that is not digitally inclined. For this reason, we have a responsibility to support as many of our customers as possible, particularly those who have not been shown how to use these services or supported in understanding how these services can be of benefit to them,” he said.

HSBC Malta employees will be wearing a new uniform with the campaign tagline ‘Here to Help’ clearly visible so the customer can easily spot them when visiting a branch.

This team will be focused solely on assisting customers by showing them how to use the bank’s mobile app, ATMs and deposit machines and to understand how the bank can make their banking easier and more convenient.

If required, employees can also arrange for a new debit card for customers so they can easily access ATMs or deposit machines 24/7. This will also allow customers to use their debit card in shops to pay for their purchases without the need for cash or cheques.