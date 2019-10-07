HSBC Bank Malta has launched its new mobile banking app, which is available to download now for free from the App Store and Google Play. With a simpler login, the new app is easier to use and offers the ability to transfer money to third parties without the use of the Secure Key.

To encourage customers to download and use the app, HSBC Malta will donate €1 for every download, up to a maximum of €20,000, to Nature Trust Malta. These funds will be used to plant 2,000 trees in 2020.

The new HSBC mobile banking app offers biometric logon such as touch ID and face ID for Apple and Fingerprint ID for compatible Android devices. This provides faster and secure access to all the app’s features. Alternatively, customers can log in using a simple six-digit PIN.

Using the latest in encryption technology, the app allows users to view account details and balances, and also see their transfer history. Users can also transfer between their own accounts, pay a third party account with HSBC Malta, pay a third party account within the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) and also make payments to companies. For third party transactions the payees must first be set up through the bank’s personal internet banking platform.

“We’re really excited to launch our new mobile banking app, which gives our customers the freedom and convenience of being able to access their accounts 24/7,” Dan Robinson, head of retail banking and wealth management, said.

“Not only is HSBC committed to making life for our customers easier, but we are also committed to making access to accounts faster and more secure. We’ve decided to link the launch of our new app to an important local initiative which will see us donate up to €20,000 to Nature Trust Malta. In this way, anyone who downloads and uses the new app will also be supporting the environment.”

Starting later this month, all HSBC’s branch customer waiting areas will be transformed to take on a more green nature-related appearance to further promote our ‘Plant a Tree with Your Fingertip’ campaign.

Further information on HSBC’s new mobile banking app is available at www.hsbc.com.mt/ways-to-bank/mobile/, from any HSBC branch, or by calling the HSBC Contact Centre on 2380 2380.