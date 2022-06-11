The man convicted of killing businessman Hugo Chetcuti has been hospitalised after a suicide attempt in prison.

Sources said Serb national Bojan Cmelik was found bleeding in Division 5 around 7pm on Friday. He was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital with a "very deep cut", according to sources.

Cmelik, 39, had been convicted of the 2018 Paceville murder of Chetcuti and sentenced to life imprisonment with periods of solitary confinement.

He murdered the 52-year-old businessman, who died six days after the gruesome stabbing outside one of his Paceville establishments in July, 2018.

Cmelik, a nightclub bouncer who had previously been fired from work at one of the Paceville magnate’s clubs, was caught and arrested a few hours later by police officers who had to use a taser to subdue him.

Corradino Correctional Facility was under the spotlight last year, especially after a number of suicide attempts, which eventually led to the resignation of notorious prison director Alex Dalli.

In reaction, Xarabank presenter and activist Peppi Azzopardi cited judge Giovanni Bonello who said the prison authorities should bear responsibility fo every suicide.

"I am aware that the new prison authorities are trying to introduce a more humane prison, away from fascist tactics, but the changes need to be quicker. We cannot afford to see one more person to die," he said.