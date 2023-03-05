Thousands took to Valletta on Sunday afternoon, responding to a call by the National Party in the wake of a court judgment striking down the deal which had handed three state hospitals to Vitals/Steward.

Carrying Malta flags, many gathered outside Castille Palace, before marching on to Republic Street.

Leading the crowd was Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech, alongside MP Adrian Delia, who had filed the court case, and UĦM secretary Josef Vella.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

They walked in front holding a banner reading Int Jixraqlek Aħjar (You deserve better).

This was the second protest in a week after thousands gathered outside Parliament on Monday following an urgent Parliament debate on the judgment.

In its judgement, the court annulled the "fraudulent" privatisation deal for the running of three hospitals and concluded that Gozo General Hospital, St Luke's Hospital and Karin Grech Hospital should be returned to the state, because contractually agreed upon targets were never met.

Mr Justice Francesco Depasquale delivered the judgment after 44 hearings in the case filed by Delia, the former PN leader.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier