Hundreds of Gozitan government workers have been told to stay home on Thursday as the civil service fears a storm may disrupt the ferry service and leave them stranded.

Mario Cutajar, the principal permanent secretary, told Times of Malta that he had issued instructions for Gozitan government workers not to cross over to Malta on Thursday morning.

Where possible the employees are to work remotely.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure for fear that a forecasted storm could lead to a suspension of the Gozo Channel ferry service and leave workers stranded.

The ferry operator on Wednesday warned of possible disruption to its service. Photo: Gozo Channel Operations Ltd.

'We learnt from past storms'

“We learnt from past experiences that it is best, when there is a major storm forecast, to consult the ferry company, the meteorological office, and the Civil Protection Department, on what steps should be taken,” Cutajar said.

While he could not give an exact figure for how many workers would not be reporting for work, Cutajar said there were “hundreds” of Gozitan workers who would be affected.

Winds reaching up to force 7 and heavy rain are expected to batter Malta over the next few days, with weather forecasters bracing for a gregale storm.

The rough weather comes as storms in neighbouring Sicily left two people dead and entire regions on high alert, with cars overturned and streets submerged because of torrential rainfall.

Meteorologists at the Malta International Airport Met Office issued an orange alert on Wednesday morning, saying they expected moderate to heavy showers with thunder on the day, with strong winds becoming very strong over affected areas.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, the Association of Gozitan Employees in Malta thanked Cutajar’s office for his announcement, and clarified that workers are to either worker from home or from a remote workspace in Xewkija.

The association also said it hoped there would soon be a pilot project of remote working from Xewkija to see whether this could be offered as a permanent option for some Gozitan public service workers.