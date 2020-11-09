The hunters' federation has complained about rubbish left over by picnickers at Mizieb, the extensive woodland it was controversially handed the management of by the government.

Footage issued by the FKNK.

In a statement under the heading Spazji Miftuħa zibel (open spaces rubbish - a play with words against the environmental NGOs) the FKNK said it was in favour of allowing public access to its reserves and to a balance being struck in the use of the enjoyment of the countryside but it could not tolerate the dumping of rubbish.

The federation noted the protests against the handing over of the sites by Spazji Miftuħa, a coalition of NGOs and said it too wanted open spaces. The eating away of the countryside was not something the hunters wanted. The two sides, therefore, could together wage this battle.

"But those who protest for open spaces and show disrespect for hunters and trappers should at least show respect for the countryside," the federation said.