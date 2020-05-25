A donation of €13,000 to be used in the fight against COVID-19 was on Monday presented to Health Minister Chris Fearne by the FKNK hunters' federation.

The funds were raised mostly by members over the past month.

The presentation was made by the federation's council.

The federation quoted Mr Fearne as praising the hunters for the social responsibility they showed with this donation.

Hunting was a controversial issue during the COVID-19 debate, with many having argued that the government should not have issued permits for spring hunting. But the federation observed that hunters were mostly on their own. It also noted that no licences were issued for those aged over 65.