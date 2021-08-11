The head of the hunting regulator has expressed his wish to resign after cancelling what was expected to be a heated meeting to discuss the upcoming autumn hunting season.

Sources said Wild Birds Regulation Unit head Richard Lia announced his intention to resign to committee members as he cancelled not only Wednesday’s meeting but also others set for the coming weeks.

Committee members speaking with Times of Malta on condition of anonymity said they were surprised by Lia’s sudden announcement.

Lia is understood to have been taken aback by an angry exchange with hunting minister Clint Camilleri, who only learnt that the Ornis committee was to meet on Wednesday after reading about it in the press.

“I can’t work like this,” he told committee members.

One source privy to the committee said they interpreted Lia’s outburst as meaning “he had enough of political interference”.

Attempts to contact Lia have so far been unsuccessful. It is understood that he has not yet formally resigned his position.

Lia was appointed to the position in 2020 after previously serving as acting head. His appointment was criticised by Birdlife after it was revealed he had a licence for bird trapping.

Wednesday’s meeting was expected to hash out details of how the authorities plan to cut turtle dove hunting quotas.

The move follows a European Commission decision to heavily regulate autumn hunting of the vulnerable species.

Brussels’ decision could shoot down hunters’ hopes of being allowed to hunt turtle dove in spring 2022.

In a statement on Wednesday morning Birdlife said that while the EU has acknowledged that a full ban is the only way to secure protection of the species, which is in heavy decline, reductions of 50% that are calculated on declared catches in previous years will also be accepted.

Malta's declared catch of turtle dove has averaged around 1,000 a year over the past years, meaning the EU decision will likely see that number slashed to 500 per year.