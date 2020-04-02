One month after Miriam Pace was killed when her Ħamrun home collapsed onto a building site, her husband has written about how his family is suffering - like Our Lady of Sorrows - after losing her maternal love for someone else’s selfish gain.

“Mir... it's the feast of Our Lady of Sorrows. There were many times when we spoke about all the suffering Our Lady had to bear. Today you are there, near her, in glory and not in suffering. But we are still here and suffering – we are suffering because of your absence and the absence of the nest we worked so hard to build - where every corner was filled with memories of all we did together.

"We also suffer when we think about how our family ended up without maternal love - and all this for someone else’s gain,” Carmel Pace wrote in a Facebook post dedicated to his wife Miriam.

There are moments when I think this never happened and I will see you again, hug you again and kiss you once again

Miriam Pace, 54, a mother-of-two, was killed on the afternoon of March 2, and was found several hours later buried under the debris of their house in Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro. The couple have two children - Ivana Portelli and Matthew Pace. Excavation works had been carried out on a site adjoining the jouse.

In the Facebook post Carmel wrote: "There are moments when I think this never happened and I will see you again, hug you again and kiss you once again. But then I realise that this is just a dream that can not be realised,” he wrote as he asked his wife to ask Jesus Christ and Our Lady up in heaven to stand by them and console them.

Following the tragedy, six people were questioned by the police, but so far nobody has been charged. Prime Minister Robert Abela appointed a four-person panel, led by a retired judge, to review excavation and construction regulations.