Bernard Grech categorically denied having a copy of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder inquiry before its publication, a claim Joseph Muscat made in an interview with the Times of Malta.

Published on Sunday, in the interview Muscat insists he will never “ditch” former chief of staff Keith Schembri, despite his alleged attempts to cover up the murder of the journalist.

The former prime minister lashes out at the inquiry, decrying the potential conflict of interest of former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino.

He describes it as a political exercise and says he has no doubt its conclusions were leaked to the Opposition leader before they were made public.

But, speaking on Sunday, Grech “categorically” denied he had a copy.

“Muscat thinks everyone is like him, and that being friends with criminals is normal,” he told party supporters on NET FM, adding that the more Muscat was given credence, and the longer Robert Abela continued to protect the former premier and his acquaintances, the longer they will remain a noose around Malta’s neck.

Muscat was prime minister when a journalist was killed at a time when there was a sense of impunity in Malta, and he is also the same Muscat to be voted most corrupt leader, Grech said.

“It is the same Muscat who had to resign as he could no longer govern the country,” Grech said.

“I have been criticising muscat since 2012 – he is not credible, and he continued defending former minister Konrad Mizzi and Schembri despite the evidence against them.

“Now that Muscat is no longer officially prime minister, Abela is doing everything to keep up Muscat’s continuity."

Grech said Abela had no political will to choose Malta and its reputation over friends.

'Reform prison system'

In his address on the party’s radio station, Grech reiterated the PN’s call for a prisons reform, following the death of 13 inmates at Corradino Correctional Facility in the past eight years.

Two of the inmates died by suicide in the past few months.

He added that not only did Justice Minister Bryon Camilleri remain silent over the matter, but Abela was proceeding as if it was business as usual.

'Progress should never be to the detriment of residents'

Grech also referred to the proposed yacht marina at Marsascala, which has received criticism from residents, NGOs and councillors.

“While I am in favour of progress and strengthening the economy, this should never be done to the detriment of people.

“Development needs to be carried out following public consultation as those who make use of public space earmarked for refurbishment need to be at the centre of progress,” Grech urged.

Development, he said, should not suffocate residents’ rights and enjoyment of public spaces.

'Ensure wellbeing of people's economy'

Similarly, the government needed to ensure the wellbeing of people’s economy, and not focus solely on strengthening the country’s economy, he said.

"A government led by me would also take into consideration people’s economy. I often notice an increase in prices within the same week whenever I do the shopping.

“I recently spoke to a woman whose son is finding it hard to buy property and a father who struggles to buy medicines for his children.

"A teacher meanwhile spoke to me about the difficulties that families encounter even when buying the basics for their children returning to school,” Grech said, calling for investment in new niches that ensure quality jobs and, consequently, avoid "wasting" public funds.